Oregon Powder Coating is seeking to expand with another location, and the matter will come before the Tangent Planning Commission during its meeting at 7 p.m. Thursday at the Bass Estate, 32155 Old Oak Drive.
The company is seeking a variance to the city’s planning codes to develop on the property off of Old Highway 34, near the intersection with Highway 99E and behind the Pape Machinery building, said Georgia Edwards, Tangent city manager.
“They have some wetlands, so they have to be a certain distance from that. They are asking for a variance, because our requirements are stricter than the state allows. They want to be closer than 50 feet to it,” she added.
Oregon Powder Coating’s main facility is at 32080 Old Highway 34 in Tangent. In December 2017, a fire destroyed a building used for sand blasting at the site.
“They got approval to rebuild where the fire was in an earlier application. This will be an addition to what they have, just at a different site,” Edwards added.