Oregon political leaders on Biden becoming president

Oregon political leaders react to the inauguration of Joe Biden as President of the United States:

U.S. Sen. Ron Wyden, D-Ore.: "Today our country starts a new chapter to build back better — for everyone," he said. "The road ahead won’t be easy, but democracy is worth the effort. Let’s get to work."

U.S. Sen. Jeff Merkley, D-Ore.: “In the midst of one of the darkest winters in American history, today is cause for celebration and resolve. I have every confidence that President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris are well equipped to lead that charge with the skill, compassion, and determination it will require. And I am fully committed to doing all that I can to ensure that the Senate is a strong partner to their efforts."

Oregon Gov. Kate Brown: "We have waited a long time to have a strong, competent and trustworthy partner we can work with at the federal level. It is an especially extraordinary moment for our nation to celebrate the historic swearing-in of our first female, Black and Asian Vice President — and the incredibly diverse Cabinet that President Biden has nominated. Our government should be reflective of the people it represents, and now Americans across the country will see themselves in the people holding leadership positions."