Oregon passes 6,000 COVID-19-related deaths

COVID-19 case numbers are dropping, but hospitalizations are spiking, according to Oregon Health Authority, whose update for Wednesday, Jan. 26, included a “staggering” 25% test-positivity rate.

OHA reported 54 new COVID-19-related deaths, pushing the state’s death toll past 6,000, to 6,048. There were 8,207 newly confirmed and presumptive cases, bringing the state total to 605,363.

Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state health officer and epidemiologist, called the 6,000-death milestone heartbreaking in OHA’s daily update, saying COVID-19 is still a formidable foe.

“We’ve lost mothers and fathers, sisters and brothers. Coworkers and neighbors. These losses pain all of us,” Sidelinger said in a news release. “What makes these losses more painful is that nearly all our most recent deaths could have been prevented by COVID-19 vaccines, which remain the best protection against serious illness and death.”

Three local deaths that occurred in December were reported Wednesday. All three people had underlying conditions.

A 99-year-old Benton County woman tested positive Nov. 8 and died Dec. 16 at home. An 87-year-old Linn County woman tested positive Aug. 29 and died Dec. 15 at home. And a 79-year-old Benton County woman tested positive Dec. 3 and died Dec. 15 at home.

Linn County on Wednesday added 398 virus cases for a total of 22,023. Benton County had 289 new cases, bringing its total to 12,278. The COVID-19 death toll stands at 222 in Linn County and 50 in Benton County.

Gov. Kate Brown’s goal of getting vaccine boosters to a million Oregonians by the end of January, announced Dec. 17, still has more than halfway to go. When the challenge began, 949,749 people had received a booster dose. Since then, 469,740 Oregonians have received a booster.

Hospitalizations: As of Wednesday, there were 1,061 patients hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, which is four more than the day before, and 155 are occupying intensive care unit beds, three more than the prior day. Sixty-seven patients were on ventilators, according to OHA statistics.

There are 68 available adult ICU beds in the state out of 652, a 10% availability, and 259 available adult non-ICU beds out of 4,192, a 6% availability. Staffing limitations are not captured in OHA data and may further limit bed capacity.

The region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties has one adult ICU bed available (1%) and 18 adult non-ICU beds available (3%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 13,818 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Tuesday. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a vaccine and more than 2.8 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. The seven-day running average is now 11,041 doses per day.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 483,261 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 72.3 million. There were 3,182 new deaths recorded Wednesday, bringing the country’s death total to 870,195.

