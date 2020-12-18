Oregon passes 100,000 virus cases

Oregon has passed the 100,000 mark for coronavirus cases.

State health officials announced Friday the addition of 1,390 new confirmed and presumptive COVID cases, which brings the state’s case load to 100,308.

The Oregon Health Authority report also noted 21 new deaths, which brings Oregon’s total to 1,304.

“While this significant number reflects how widely the novel coronavirus has spread within our communities, I want to acknowledge every Oregonian who has been affected by this pandemic and thank the vast majority of Oregonians who’ve taken steps to protect their families, their neighbors, and the most vulnerable members of our communities,” said Rachael Banks, OHA’s public health director.

“COVID-19 hasn’t spread as fast as it has in most other states. But every infection, every hospitalization and every death are one too many. The safe and effective vaccines we’re distributing across the state offer real hope we can end this pandemic. But it’s too soon to drop our guard.”