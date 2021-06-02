Oregon one step closer to Juneteenth state holiday

The second photo depicts his grandparents in Hayti, Missouri, where they were sharecroppers and teachers, plus his father, four siblings and a neighbor. Frederick said they left Mississippi because of restrictions on teaching Black children to read.

"They moved to Missouri, where they could get books," he said. "Of course, the books were the books that had been thrown out by the white schools, but they were books. The hope continues to this day, and so does the skepticism. The two dance together in our time."

The third photo depicts Frederick as a boy marching with his mother, his sister and others in Atlanta, most likely in the 1960s. He is holding a sign protesting the jailing of Ashton Jones, a white Quaker minister who was a close associate of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., the civil rights leader.

"This was one of the many demonstrations we were in Atlanta when I was growing up," he said. "The Jim Crow South still did not recognize the idea of the Emancipation Proclamation."