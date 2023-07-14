Nonemergency calls to 911 have increased by 40% in the last year in Oregon.

That news comes from the Oregon Department of Emergency Management.

“As harmless as 911 hang-up calls may seem, they impact resources,” state 911 Program Manager Frank Kuchta said in a statement. “Each one of these calls ties up a call taker, who must call the number back to ensure there’s no emergency.

"If those callbacks are unanswered, an officer must locate the caller and check on their welfare. This ties up emergency responders who are then unavailable for actual emergency calls.”

Sometimes, it's not even a human making those calls, according to the Department of Emergency Management news release. Technology can place the calls, for example:

Android and iPhones offer crash detection and emergency SOS features that can potentially trigger false 911 calls.

Dropping a device, putting it in a pocket or purse or holding certain buttons too long can trigger an emergency mode that, if not responded to, can automatically call 911.

The agency encourages those who misdial — or have technology make the blunder — to stay on the line to let the dispatcher know of the error.

