Mike Donahue, an Albany native and Oregon TV news icon, died at the age of 77.

For more than 40 years, Donahue’s face was a familiar presence on televisions throughout the state as a KOIN-TV reporter and anchor in Portland.

Donahue died due to pancreatic cancer, according to a post on the KOIN website, Friday Aug. 25.

Donahue grew up in Albany, attending Albany Union High School, now named West Albany High School.

It’s where he was voted class president even though he considered himself a wallflower. It’s also where he first wrote news stories, taking yearbook and journalism classes.

Albert Fisk graduated with Donahue in 1964.

“I don’t know anyone in Albany as nice as he was,” Fisk said.

Donahue wrote stories from the school paper, called The Whirlwind, reporting on school games, Fisk said. He was always polite and easy-going.

Donahue broke what he considered his first big story — that John F. Kennedy had been shot — in the halls of West Albany High, where he shared the news with classmates, he said in a 2012 KOIN interview.

After studying journalism at the University of Oregon, he joined KOIN in 1968 at 22 years old, according to a KOIN article.

He spent 44 years at one station, KOIN-TV in Portland, until his retirement in 2012. A few weeks before his retirement, KOIN documented his trip back to his hometown of Albany, reminiscing about boyhood.

Donahue grew up in a house about five blocks from where Fisk lived, he said.

His father owned a car dealership, Donahue Motors, downtown, said Albany resident Cathy Baker. There’s still an impression in the cement where Donahue’s father etched the year his son was born: 1946.

When Baker first heard the news of his passing, she cried, she said. She watched Donahue every night before he retired, she said.

“He was a believable, honest person, and he was a good reporter,” she said.

The fact that he grew up in Albany made all the difference, she said.

“That’s our guy who made it big time,” she said.

Throughout the years Donahue returned to Albany for big moments. When the carousel opened in 2017, he was there.

He was also the grand marshal of the first Soroptimist Walk for the Cause, a cancer awareness event in Albany, said Peggy Burris, executive director of the Albany Historic Carousel.

Burris described Donahue as humble.

"He was so kind and appreciative that Albany still remembered him when really he was the star," she said.

News of Donahue’s passing spurred many social media interactions from those who remember the iconic newsman.

On Friday, Aug. 25, members of his family posted a message on Donahue’s Facebook page that reads:

“It is with heavy hearts we announce the passing of our beloved father. He lived a wonderful life and meant so much to so many. He will always be our Dad. We’d like to thank the countless people who sent us their love and prayers. While we are grieving this enormous loss, we are also thankful he is now at peace and once again with the love of his life, our Mom.”

Many remarked on his kindness on social media. “I once referred to him as 'Portland's Mr. Rogers,' which made him laugh,” wrote Debbie Olinger Hamelman.

Others painted him as a tender rose gardener, patient mentor and inspiration to other journalists in pursuit of the profession.

“There are very few humans on Earth that I can say made me a better person for knowing them. Your Dad was one of those people. Hard worker, great writer, and a Journalist beyond compare. He made me want to be better, and for that I will always be grateful,” wrote former KOIN news anchor David Schmitke on Facebook.