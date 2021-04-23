Oregon new virus case load passes 1,000

The new coronavirus cases count in Oregon has passed the 1,000 mark for the first time since January.
The count, according to Friday’s Oregon Health Authority report, was at 1,020, the highest since January 16, when it was at 1,116. The count was at 989 on Wednesday and 993 on Thursday.
The new cases bring Oregon’s total to 179,120. Benton County added eight new cases and stands at 2,811 overall, with 19 deaths. Linn County, which added 23 new cases, is at 4,211 with 64 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (10), Clackamas (58), Clatsop (7), Columbia (13), Coos (6), Crook (16), Curry (1), Deschutes (103), Douglas (9), Grant (5), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (63), Jefferson (10), Josephine (13), Klamath (103), Lane (82), Lincoln (5), Malheur (3), Marion (120), Morrow (1), Multnomah (198), Polk (15), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (13), Union (1), Wallowa (1), Wasco (3), Washington (102) and Yamhill (18).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.
Friday’s OHA report also noted nine new deaths, which brings the state’s total to 2,476. No mid-valley deaths were reported. The fatalities ranged in age from 58 to 93, with seven of the individuals possessing underlying medical conditions and the presence of such conditions still being tested in the other two.
In other items of note from Friday’s report:
Vaccinations: The OHA reported that 49,104 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry. The seven-day running average is now 33,698 doses per day. A total of 1,116,490 Oregonians have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series. There are 1,682,399 who have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
Hospitalizations: The patient total in Oregon hospitals is 276, seven fewer than Thursday’s report. A total of 64 patients are in intensive care (ICU), five fewer than the Thursday release.
National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention report that there are 31,730,950 cases nationally, up 64,053 from the Thursday report. The U.S. death toll is 567,352, up 775 from Thursday.
