Oregon new COVID cases below 1,000 for 13th straight day

Oregon is continuing its downward trend of new COVID-19 cases.
Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority indicated that there are 976 new confirmed and presumptive cases of the virus. It marks the 13th consecutive day the state has reported fewer than 1,000 cases.
In addition, OHA modeling shows that if state residents continue to follow the prevention protocols, the total could dip to 420 cases per day in the coming weeks.
The new cases lifts the state’s total to 141,729, with eight new deaths bringing the fatalities total to 1,938. No information on the county of origin was available for the deaths. All of them involved individuals 60 and older.
Linn County added 26 new cases and now has 3,289, with 50 deaths. Benton County added 27 for a total of 1,891 and 14 deaths.
The other new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported were in the following counties, which are listed alphabetically: Baker (2), Clackamas (97), Clatsop (5), Columbia (10), Coos (16), Crook (5), Curry (2), Deschutes (43), Douglas (10), Harney (2), Hood River (5), Jackson (125), Jefferson (16), Josephine (20), Klamath (14), Lake (1), Lane (61), Lincoln (11), Malheur (10), Marion (82), Morrow (5), Multnomah (143), Polk (27), Sherman (1), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (33), Union (5), Wasco (10), Washington (135), Wheeler (2) and Yamhill (22).
Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, the OHA has said.
In other highlights from Friday’s report:
Vaccinations: A total of 23,004 new doses of vaccine were added to the state’s registry, bringing Oregon’s total to 382,374 first and second injections. The state has received 614,525 doses.
Benton County has administered 8,009 doses, or 848 per 10,000 residents. Linn Couny has injected 7,591 doses, or 600 per 10,000. Neighboring counties Lane (24,065 doses, 635 per 10,000) and Lincoln (4,142 doses, 858 per 10,000) were in a similar range.
Hospitalizations: The rate of virus patients also continues to trend lower, with the OHA report showing 288 Oregonians in hospitals with COVID-19, three below the Thursday report. The intensive care unit load is down to 68 patients, four fewer than Thursday’s release.
