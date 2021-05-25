Oregon nears 200,000 COVID-19 cases, adds 4 deaths, including Linn County man

Oregon inched closer to the grim milestone of 200,000 cumulative COVID-19 cases with 424 new cases recorded Tuesday, according to the Oregon Health Authority. Four new deaths were also recorded, including one in Linn County.
The 2,627th COVID-19 death recorded in the state is an 87-year-old Linn County man who tested positive on May 3 and died on May 11 at Salem Hospital. Officials are still working to determine if the man had underlying conditions.
Here is a local, state and national update on the COVID-19 caseload and vaccinations based on reports Tuesday from OHA and the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention:
New cases Oregon: 424
Total cases Oregon: 199,391
New cases Linn County: 16
Total cases Linn County: 5,239
New cases Benton County: 4
Total cases Benton County: 3,171
New cases U.S: 16,116
Total cases U.S.: 32,969,905
New deaths Oregon: 4
Total deaths Oregon: 2,628
New deaths Linn County: 1
Total deaths Linn County: 74
New deaths Benton County: 0
Total deaths Benton County: 21
New deaths U.S.: 358
Total deaths U.S.: 587,830
New vaccinations Oregon: 28,851
Total vaccinations Oregon: 3,811,840
Oregonians fully vaccinated: 1,755,318
Hospitalizations Oregon: 274 (up 8 from Monday)
ICU beds Oregon: 75 (no change from Monday)