Oregon missed 550 COVID-19 deaths due to technical glitch

The Oregon Health Authority will begin to add 550 COVID-19-related deaths, which were missed due to a technical glitch in the system, to its running totals, the state announced Thursday, Oct. 21.

The deaths occurred between May and August.

“We are taking steps to ensure that our reporting is comprehensive and transparent,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a release. “We extend our condolences to everyone who has suffered a loss to COVID-19, and we deeply regret the pain this disclosure may cause.”

There were three COVID-19-related deaths in Linn County in Thursday’s report, raising that county’s death total to 130. Details about those who died will be released in a later report. These numbers do not include any that may be added from the previously uncounted deaths.

There were no COVID-19-related deaths in Benton County in Thursday’s report.

There were 71 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Linn County, raising that county’s case total to 12,780. There were 29 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Benton County, raising that county’s case total to 5,465.

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}