Oregon missed 550 COVID-19 deaths due to technical glitch

The Oregon Health Authority will begin to add 550 COVID-19-related deaths, which were missed due to a technical glitch in the system, to its running totals, the state announced Thursday, Oct. 21.
The deaths occurred between May and August.
“We are taking steps to ensure that our reporting is comprehensive and transparent,” OHA Director Patrick Allen said in a release. “We extend our condolences to everyone who has suffered a loss to COVID-19, and we deeply regret the pain this disclosure may cause.”
There were three COVID-19-related deaths in Linn County in Thursday’s report, raising that county’s death total to 130. Details about those who died will be released in a later report. These numbers do not include any that may be added from the previously uncounted deaths.
There were no COVID-19-related deaths in Benton County in Thursday’s report.
There were 71 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Linn County, raising that county’s case total to 12,780. There were 29 new confirmed and presumptive cases in Benton County, raising that county’s case total to 5,465.
OHA reported 1,470 new confirmed and presumptive cases in the state, raising Oregon’s case total to 356,061. There were 40 statewide deaths, bringing the death total to 4,275 without the 550 additional numbers that have yet to be released.
State health officials released the weekly coronavirus vaccine breakthrough report, showing that 76.5% of all cases between Oct. 10 and Oct. 16 involved unvaccinated individuals. Of the 6,446 cases in that week, 23.5% occurred in vaccinated people.
Vaccination remains the most effective tool in reducing the spread of the virus, state health officials have said.
Hospitalizations: OHA reported that there are 567 hospitalized patients with the virus across the state, 133 of which are in intensive care unit beds.
There are 48 available adult-ICU beds out of 706, a 7% availability. There are 265 adult non-ICU beds available out of 4,115, or 6% availability.
In the Mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 6% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have 3% availability.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 14,240 doses of the coronavirus vaccine were added to the state immunization registry on Oct. 20. As of Thursday, nearly 2.8 million Oregonians have had at least one dose of a vaccine, and nearly 2.6 million have completed a vaccination series.
Nationwide: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 73,931 new confirmed and presumptive cases on Thursday, bringing the nationwide case total to more than 45.1 million. There were 1,537 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the U.S. death total to 730,368.
