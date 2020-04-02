Oregon, mid-Willamette Valley see sharp job losses again due to coronavirus

Still, the staggering number of claims received by the agency gives the processing rate a bit of perspective, O’Connor said.

Linn County had 1,218 claims processed during the week of March 22, up from 517 the week prior.

During the week of March 8, Albany, Lebanon, Sweet Home and surrounding areas only had 144 unemployment claims processed, but that was before the coronavirus pandemic took hold in Oregon and resulted in business restrictions and closures and changing consumer habits.

Benton County had 695 claims processed the week of March 22, up from 270 the week of March 15. The week of March 8, the county only had 48 unemployment claims processed.

During the past two weeks the Oregon Employment Department has doubled the number of staff dedicated to taking claims, and is in the process of tripling it, according to an agency news release.

The department also will continue adding secure phone lines to take more calls. Still, the truly unprecedented and sudden level of initial claims has caused delays and frustration for residents who need assistance, and especially for those requesting help by phone.

The Oregon Employment Department encourages anyone those who can to file an online claim.