Oregon logs 41 new COVID-19 related deaths

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,658 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases on Tuesday. The total number of cases for the state is 326,191. The agency also logged 41 new deaths, making Oregon’s death toll 3,750.
Linn County recorded 68 new instances of the virus, bringing the total number of cases in the county to 11,121.
The OHA weekend report stated that there were two Linn County COVID-related deaths. More information was released Tuesday morning regarding those deaths.
One of the Linn County COVID-related deaths was a 74-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 17 and died on Sept. 22. The presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The other death was a 61-year-old woman who tested positive on Aug. 2 and died on Aug. 27. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. The total number of deaths for the county is 91.
Benton County recorded 22 new cases, which makes the running total 4,815. There were also two COVID-related deaths in Benton County reported over the weekend.
The first was a 63-year-old woman who tested positive on Sept. 12 and died on Sept. 24 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. She had underlying conditions. The other death was a 69-year-old man who tested positive on Sept. 3 and died on Sept. 24 at Good Samaritan Regional Medical Center. He also had underlying conditions. The death toll in Benton County is 30.
Here’s a look at more COVID news from OHA:
Hospitalizations:
The number of hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon is 822, which is 44 less than the previous report. There are 237 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. This is six less than the last report.
There are 53 available adult ICU beds in the state, which is an 8% availability. There are 341 available adult non-ICU beds, which is also an 8% availability. The region encompassing Linn and Benton counties has 13% of adult ICU beds available and 10% adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations:
OHA reported that 9,715 new doses of COVID-19 vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 6,926 doses per day. As of Tuesday’s report, 2.7 million people have had at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine and 2.5 million people have completed a COVID-19 vaccine series.
