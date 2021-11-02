Oregon logs 29 more COVID-19 related deaths Tuesday

The Oregon Health Authority reported 1,123 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 29 new deaths on Tuesday, Nov. 2.
The total number of cases in the state is 368,694 and the death toll is 4,405.
In Tuesday’s report, OHA reported Oregon’s 4,341st COVID-19-related death was identified as an out-of-state resident, so the total number of deaths was adjusted to reflect this.
Benton County recorded 10 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases, bringing the total number to 5,732. The county’s cumulative number of deaths remains at 31.
Linn County logged 40 new instances of the virus, bringing the running total to 13,537. There was also one new death in the county, according to OHA. There have been 133 COVID-19 related deaths in Linn County.
Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:
Support local news coverage and the people who report it by subscribing to the Corvallis Gazette-Times.
Hospitalizations: There are 537 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state, which is three fewer than the last report. There are also 116 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds. This is two more than the previously released data.
There are 39 available adult ICU beds, making for a 6% availability. There are also 252 available adult non-ICU beds, which is also a 6% availability.
However, the region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 2% of adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 15,540 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 16,664 doses per day.
According to Tuesday’s report, 2.8 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and 2.6 million people have completed a vaccine series.
National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 127,217 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States on Tuesday. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 46 million.
The CDC also logged 1,301 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 745,274.
Maddie Pfeifer covers public safety for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6091 or Madison.Pfeifer@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @maddiepfeifer_