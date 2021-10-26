Oregon logs 1,557 new COVID-19 cases as OHA deals with backlog

The Oregon Health Authority logged 1,557 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and 23 new deaths in Tuesday’s report.
The cumulative number of cases for the state is 361,240, and the death toll is 4,318.
According to OHA, an “unexpected technical glitch” caused the organization’s COVID-19 case database to shut down from 6 p.m. Friday through 9 p.m. Saturday. Because of this glitch, daily case counts on those days were lower than expected.
Tuesday’s higher-than-expected case tally is due to local health authorities working through the backlog of cases.
Linn County recorded 66 new instances of the virus, bringing the total number of cases there to 13,113. The county also logged one new death in Tuesday’s report. The cumulative number of deaths is 132.
An 85-year-old man from Linn County died on Oct. 5 at PeaceHealth Sacred Heart Medical Center at Riverbend after testing positive on Sept. 28. Presence of underlying medical conditions is being confirmed, according to OHA.
Benton County reported 44 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases. The cumulative number of cases in the county is 5,598. No Benton County deaths were recorded in Tuesday’s report. The county’s death toll remains at 31.
Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:
Hospitalizations: There are 542 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state. This is 29 fewer than the last report. There are also 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than the previous data.
There are 49 available adult ICU beds, making for a 7% availability. There are also 244 unoccupied adult non-ICU beds, a 6% availability.
The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 5% of adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.
Vaccinations: OHA reported that 16,084 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 8,855 doses per day.
As of Tuesday, 2.8 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 2.58 million people have completed a vaccine series.
National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 105,271 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States on Tuesday. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 45.4 million.
The CDC also logged 1,225 new COVID-19 related deaths, bringing the country’s death toll to 736,048.
