Oregon logs 1,557 new COVID-19 cases as OHA deals with backlog

Here’s a look at more data from OHA and national reports:

Hospitalizations: There are 542 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across the state. This is 29 fewer than the last report. There are also 127 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than the previous data.

There are 49 available adult ICU beds, making for a 7% availability. There are also 244 unoccupied adult non-ICU beds, a 6% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 5% of adult ICU beds available and 2% of adult non-ICU beds available.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 16,084 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average for vaccinations is 8,855 doses per day.

As of Tuesday, 2.8 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and 2.58 million people have completed a vaccine series.

National numbers: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 105,271 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases for the United States on Tuesday. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 45.4 million.