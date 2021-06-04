Oregon Legislature OKs $9.3 billion for schools after partisan debate

He said he and McLain worked for four months to come up with the right figure for school aid.

“It is our job as a legislature to find out what is the Goldilocks porridge in our budget that meets the needs of our children, but also at the same time, is a sustainable budget that we can continue to operate on,” Rayfield said.

Rep. Andrea Valderrama, D-Portland, leads the David Douglas School Board and is the newest member of the Legislature, having taken her District 47 seat on April 1 after her predecessor resigned under pressure.

“As a school board chair, I will be doing everything that I can to hold our district accountable to equitable spending and meaningful engagement of communities of color,” Valderrama, one of nine House members of color and 31 women, said.

Rep. Paul Evans, D-Monmouth, voted for the bill. But he said lawmakers should be working toward paying for public schools at the level recommended by the Quality Education Model, which takes into account the staffing and services that students should get. The process was initiated more than two decades ago by then-Gov. John Kitzhaber, who also won voter approval of a 2000 constitutional amendment that requires lawmakers to specify why Oregon does not meet that goal. (Lawmakers never have met it.)