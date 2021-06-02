Oregon Legislature ending session with a flurry of activity

An issue lurking in the background may set up a partisan battle in the final days of the session.

The Capitol, which is controlled by the Legislature, has been closed to the public since March 2020 because of the pandemic. Hearings and committee meetings have been done remotely, with lawmakers coming to the chamber floors — masks required — for final votes.

Republicans have argued that the capitol should be open so that the public can take part in the lawmaking of their state. With at least four reported cases of COVID-19 among lawmakers and staff, Democrats have said the move would undermine public health.

Legislative leaders have said they would reopen the building once Marion County reached the lower risk level status determined by the Oregon Health Authority and Brown.

Marion County is currently at high risk level, the most restrictive currently in use in Oregon.

The zip code that includes the Capitol has had at times the highest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. Marion County is far from reaching the benchmark Brown has set for a waiver on restrictions.