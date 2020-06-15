Oregon Legislature begins budgeting process

Oregon has about $1.6 billion in two reserve funds — one generated by lottery proceeds for education, the other generated by income taxes for state programs — plus an estimated $1 billion in ending balances that lawmakers could tap. But lawmakers are barred from using all of the reserve funds in a single budget cycle, and O’Brien said some of that money will be needed in the next budget cycle that starts in mid-2021.

“We will need to tighten our belts,” Brown said in a statement after the forecast was released May 20. “I am working with legislative leaders to preserve critical state services, find efficiencies, and prepare for potential budget cuts.”

On Monday, the House Republican Caucus — Republicans hold 22 of the 60 House seats — issued a statement blaming Brown’s orders for the downturn. It also said:

“We must blunt the economic impact of the executive orders on the future strength of Oregon and her people by reducing the weight of government waste, protecting the safety net, preserving essential public services, reversing job-killing regulations and lightening the burden of aggressive new taxes.

“Most of all in these difficult times we must work together to serve the pressing needs of all Oregonians in a spirit of unity."