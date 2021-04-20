Oregon legislator goes public with harassment complaint against Rep. Brad Witt

Iverson filed a formal conduct complaint the next day with the Legislative Equity Office. In the complaint, she signed a portion that included acknowledging a false complaint would be considered perjury. Sarah Ryan, an attorney with Jackson Lewis, a firm specializing in labor and business law, was hired by the equity office to investigate the allegations. She interviewed Witt and Iverson and found that Witt was in no way a physical danger to Iverson.

Ryan said Iverson told her that going to meetings with Witt in attendance would take an emotional toll on her. She recommended that communication between the two be banned and Witt temporarily removed from the chairmanship.

A panel of the House Conduct Committee met Friday. Unlike other committees where the majority Democrats are the chairs and have more votes than Republicans, the conduct committee is evenly split between the parties, including who presides.

The panel on Friday included Rep. Ron Noble, R-McMinnville, and Rep. Julie Fahey, D-Eugene, who are co-chairs of the committee. Other members who attended were Rep. Raquel Moore-Green, R-Salem, and Rep. Tawna Sanchez, D-Portland. Noble presided over the hearing.

Witt appeared and spoke briefly to say that he was "shocked and surprised" by the allegations. Iverson did not take part in the hearing.