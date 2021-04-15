Oregon legislative logjam lifted in redistricting compromise

For Republicans, the power-sharing agreement will result in them and Democrats having to agree on plans that emerge from the House Redistricting Committee to redraw legislative and congressional district lines after the 2020 Census.

The deal does not apply to the Senate, where the counterpart committee has three Democrats and two Republicans.

It is similar to what happened in 2011, when the House was tied at 30 Democrats and 30 Republicans, and the relevant committee was similarly split. That Legislature reached a compromise plan then, the first in a century that was not challenged in court.

Incentive to get along

As a result of an April 9 Oregon Supreme Court decision, both parties — and both chambers — have an incentive not to stall. The court laid out a new timeline for lawmakers to come up with a legislative redistricting plan because census-block data from the federal government will be unavailable until late summer. If lawmakers fail to come up with a plan by the new deadline of Sept. 27, the task will fall to Democratic Secretary of State Shemia Fagan — and she will not be bound by what lawmakers have done.

Republicans would like to avoid having this task fall to a former Democratic senator who has been in the Secretary of State's Office only a few months.

