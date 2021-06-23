Oregon lawmakers OK new class of dental therapists

Licenses for dental therapists who complete accredited programs will be issued by the Oregon Board of Dentistry starting in 2025. They would have to spend at least half their time working with underserved populations, or in areas with shortages of health professionals.

The Oregon Dental Association took no stand on the bill. But the Legislature's two dentist members opposed it.

Senate Republican Leader Fred Girod of Lyons, who is retired, recounted an incident during which a patient had to go to the hospital after what turned out to be an overdose of insulin and other drugs in an apparent attempt to take his own life.

"He wouldn't be alive today if that had been a dental therapist," Girod said. "So ask yourself this question when you vote: Would you go to a dental therapist? If the answer is no, then don't tell poor people to go to a dental therapist. Raise the reimbursement rate."

As a state representative back in 1993, Girod voted for initial funding of the Oregon Health Plan, which promised to reimburse medical providers more fully for their services. Girod said that although he accepted Oregon Health Plan patients, other dentists did not — and state reimbursement rates were inadequate to cover his costs.