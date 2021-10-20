Oregon landlords get millions in back rent, but many await aid

On Sept. 16, they had paid out just under $48 million. By a federal deadline of Sept. 30, however, the total topped $133 million, which Scott Cooper, president of the Community Action Partnership of Oregon, said was nothing short of a miracle.

"We have all heard the concern about the possibility of an eviction tsunami in the wings," said Cooper, who also is executive director of NeighborImpact, the community action agency for Deschutes, Crook and Jefferson counties. "Obviously, that is the last thing a state plagued by lack of affordable housing and homeless crisis needs. That being said, there is no current surge happening; there is only a fear for what might happen."

Cooper said aside from the Portland metro area, community action agencies have been able to manage applications and even improve on the initial flow of money from state-funded rental assistance that lawmakers approved Dec. 21. The Legislature created a separate state fund of $150 million when it was unclear whether there would be federal assistance. Congress then approved some money after Christmas 2020 and more money in the pandemic recovery plan that President Joe Biden signed on March 11.

"I'm unclear as to whether a statewide solution is needed to fix what is a local problem," said Cooper, who also spent eight years as the elected chief executive (judge) for Crook County government. "I also realize that there are competing interests between landlord groups and tenants' rights groups and there are political considerations and geographic considerations. It's not my job to balance all those: It's yours."

