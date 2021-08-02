Oregon Jamboree returns amid surging COVID concerns

It’s not as though the Jamboree took no precautions, however. It made the switch to RFID wristbands instead of physical tickets, a way to reduce the amount of money and vouchers changing hands between attendees and staffers. The wristbands, connected to concertgoers’ debit or credit cards, also acted as a cashless way to purchase food, drinks and souvenirs while inside the venue.

Vendors that would normally be set up inside the venue proper were instead moved to a lot off of Main Street called Artisan’s Alley, and along other nearby street, as a way of reducing bunches of people from gathering. Many attendees said that they weren't concerned about the COVID precautions.

Foglio, the cancer patient, said that the contactless mail delivery of the wristbands was “beautifully done,” though she mentions that the water refilling stations — where members of the public could put the mouthpieces of their water bottles right up to the spout — seemed “less than COVID-conscious” to her.

Both her and her husband stated, however, that they understand how much the Jamboree, which is a major source of fundraising for local groups and high school sports teams, must have been hurt by the cancellation last year.

“In the Jamboree’s defense, financially, it was probably not an option to cut attendance,” said Gary Foglio. “This is a nonprofit festival, so they had to have been hit hard by the cancellation last year. Hats off to them for really putting it together this year despite the short notice.”

