Oregon Jamboree kicks off in Sweet Home

The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affair, like so many other large festivals, was cancelled in 2020 and is celebrating a return to form this summer.

This year’s event features RFID wristbands that act as your ticket and re-entry pass, part of an effort to reduce physical contact with ticketholders and event staff. The vaccination status of attendees will not be checked and masks are optional.

The event starts on Friday and runs through Sunday, with overnight camping an option for those who don’t live nearby or haven’t secured a hotel room. Tent and RV camping passes are sold. However, day parking passes are completely sold out. Street parking is allowed and there are free shuttles to take folks to the venue.

The Jamboree is held on land owned by Sweet Home High School, with access to the nearby historic Weddle Covered Bridge. The event pays the school for the ability to use the grounds, but another major source of school funding comes in the form of the big checks cut to athletic programs once the affair wraps up.

