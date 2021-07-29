Oregon Jamboree kicks off in Sweet Home

The Oregon Jamboree, one of the biggest country music festivals in the state, kicks off this weekend in Sweet Home. The annual three-day affair, like so many other large festivals, was cancelled in 2020 and is celebrating a return to form this summer.
This year’s event features RFID wristbands that act as your ticket and re-entry pass, part of an effort to reduce physical contact with ticketholders and event staff. The vaccination status of attendees will not be checked and masks are optional.
The event starts on Friday and runs through Sunday, with overnight camping an option for those who don’t live nearby or haven’t secured a hotel room. Tent and RV camping passes are sold. However, day parking passes are completely sold out. Street parking is allowed and there are free shuttles to take folks to the venue.
The Jamboree is held on land owned by Sweet Home High School, with access to the nearby historic Weddle Covered Bridge. The event pays the school for the ability to use the grounds, but another major source of school funding comes in the form of the big checks cut to athletic programs once the affair wraps up.
“All the teams in general help out with water and ice and do all the inventories for us,” said Jamboree director Robert Shamek. “We usually cut a $30,000 to $40,000 check to the school district that has nothing to do with the rent, then they disperse that out to the various programs.”
While folks can show up to try and buy some of the remaining general admission or reserved seat tickets that are left, organizers hope people will make their purchases online ahead of the event.
Outdoor water bottles are allowed but they must be empty, even if they’re sealed. Water filling stations are available inside the venue. Regular folding camping chairs, not double chairs or loungers, are allowed for general admission ticket holders.
Headliners for this year’s festival include Billy Currington, Dustin Lynch and Ashley McBride. Those groups will be closing down the main stage in the evening, though there will be performances all throughout the day beginning in the early afternoon. Aside from the main stage, there’s also the Deschutes Stage, which will have its own headliners — Cloverdale, Brewer’s Grade and Walker Country.
Aside from being the biggest festival in Linn County, the Oregon Jamboree is also a major source of fundraising for local groups, especially schools. Downtown businesses in Sweet Home see a surge in sales throughout the weekend and traffic congestion increases in the small community.
“One of the great things about the Jamboree is it’s a fundraiser for many of our community members, so there’s usually parking at churches and different parking lots,” Shamek said. “So, there are lots of opportunities … to support Sweet Home.”
