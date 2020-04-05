Oregon Jamboree hosting free virtual jam sessions

Oregon Jamboree hosting free virtual jam sessions

071416-adh-nws-Trevor Tagle-my (copy)

Sweet Home’s Trevor Tagle, a Jamboree and mid-valley favorite, will give a virtual jam session at 2 p.m. Wednesday on the Oregon Jamboree Facebook page.

 Mark Ylen, Albany Democrat-Herald

SWEET HOME — The Oregon Jamboree will host another five free virtual jam sessions this week on its Facebook page.

This week’s lineup will include Temecula Road at 1 p.m. Monday. These three friends from California made their Grand Ole Opry debut in 2019.

The trio includes sisters Maddie and Emma Salute on vocals and mandolin and friend Dawson Anderson on guitar. Appropriately, all hail from Temecula, California. In 2017, Radio Disney picked Temecula Road as its “next big thing.”

Former Central Oregon resident Rhonda Funk will perform at 1 p.m. Tuesday. She took part in the Jamboree’s virtual jam sessions from the Jamboree office last year.

Local artist Trevor Tagle will perform at 2 p.m. Wednesday. Tagle is a mid-valley favorite, whose “Doin’ Me” made the charts and was the most requested song on 99.9 FM KRKT radio for some time.

Adam Larson & Co. will perform at 6:30 p.m. Thursday. He’s a Jamboree regular who has performed at the event’s Mystery Concert and Summer Concert Series.

Adam Larson was born in Colorado, but grew up in Oregon. He has performed in bars, dance halls and music festivals across the country.

His debut album, “Long Time Comin’ Home” was released in 2016.

Brewer’s Grade will round out the week’s entertainment at 1 p.m. Friday with their unique style of bluegrass and rock sounds. This northwest band’s members touch numerous other acts, Paul Simon and the Zac Brown Band.

Tickets remain on sale for the annual Oregon Jamboree music festival set for July 31-Aug. 2 behind Sweet Home High School. For more information, visit www.oregonjamboree.com.

