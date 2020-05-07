Oregon Jamboree cancels August dates

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Oregon Jamboree announced on Thursday that it will not be holding the annual festival during the first week in August as planned.

The decision came after new guidance from the state noting large gatherings such as festivals and sports crowds would most likely not return until September.

The announcement from Gov. Kate Brown was not entirely unexpected. Last month, she announced that the state would be permitted to open region-by-region if counties met certain criteria meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid exhausting the state's medical system.

In a statement posted to the Jamboree's social media page, organizers said that they were considering a variety of options and an additional announcement may be made on May 13.

Previously, Jamboree Director Robert Shamek had said no decision would be made prior to June 1.

In her announcement on Thursday, Brown said social distancing had helped the state avoid 70,000 cases of COVID-19. Her new order rolled those social distancing mandates back slightly, increasing gatherings of people from 10 to 25.

The Oregon Jamboree brought in a crowd of more than 20,000 to Sweet Home last year, doubling the city's population during the three-day event.