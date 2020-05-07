Oregon Jamboree cancels August dates

Oregon Jamboree announced on Thursday that it will not be holding the annual festival during the first week in August as planned.
The decision came after new guidance from the state noting large gatherings such as festivals and sports crowds would most likely not return until September.
The announcement from Gov. Kate Brown was not entirely unexpected. Last month, she announced that the state would be permitted to open region-by-region if counties met certain criteria meant to slow the spread of COVID-19 and avoid exhausting the state's medical system.
In a statement posted to the Jamboree's social media page, organizers said that they were considering a variety of options and an additional announcement may be made on May 13.
Previously, Jamboree Director Robert Shamek had said no decision would be made prior to June 1.
In her announcement on Thursday, Brown said social distancing had helped the state avoid 70,000 cases of COVID-19. Her new order rolled those social distancing mandates back slightly, increasing gatherings of people from 10 to 25.
The Oregon Jamboree brought in a crowd of more than 20,000 to Sweet Home last year, doubling the city's population during the three-day event.
According to Brown, regions can begin to re-open on May 15 if they have enough PPE and adequate testing in place. Businesses that can maintain social distancing protocol could open under the plan but masks are still recommended for customers and mandatory for some employees.
Restaurants, bars and breweries would have to space tables six feet apart and close by 10 p.m. once the county demonstrated it met the criteria for entering Phase One. Art galleries and furniture stores can also re-open.
The re-opening has been dubbed Phase One which Brown said would last a minimum of 21 days. If hospitalizations do not increase in that time, the open region would be permitted to enter Phase Two of three.
Tickets for the Jamboree are still on sale on the event's website but according to the announcement made Thursday, additional information on this year's Jamboree will not be available until May 13.
"Thank you so much for your patience and please bear with us during these unprecedented times," a statement on the event's social media page said. "Stay safe and we will update you all very soon!"
