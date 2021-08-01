Oregon Jamboree brings in big business… and some headaches

“I think the Jamboree itself, it helps a lot of people on the other end of town,” said Diane Farthing. “But I know some people who are in this end of town and they’ll come in and grumble about it. It gets really congested downtown. If you’re going through, there’s just lots of cars and bodies.”

One homeowner standing on her porch on 18th Street, right near the entrance to the festival grounds, could be heard complaining to someone on the other line of a phone call Friday morning that people had tried to park in her driveway without permission the night before. Some businesses had their parking lots cordoned off with traffic cones and yellow tape to avoid the same kind of thing from happening.

John Suh, the night manager of Mr. Lucky’s, said that he often has to deal with the drunken crowds heading into the restaurant for a few more drinks once they’re done at the festival grounds. He also mentioned the trash that blows down the streets from parking lots turned into temporary campgrounds.

“It’s a good festival but most of the local people, they’ve kind of had it with the camping and the trash around,” said Suh. “It’s kind of a nightmare, it’s crazy. (Attendees) walk around, find the restaurants for the food … and they’ve been drinking like crazy. There’s a lot of drunk people coming in during night time.”