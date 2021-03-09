Oregon House wants fast track for foreclosure moratorium

Oregon House Speaker Tina Kotek says she wants to see a legislative fast track for an extension of the state’s moratorium on residential foreclosures.

An overall moratorium ended on Dec. 31. House Bill 2009, which the House Business and Labor Committee heard last week, would be retroactive to Dec. 31 and extend the moratorium to Sept. 1. But the new version would apply only to a set number of residential properties — the bill proposes five, although an amendment would raise it to 10 — and commercial property would be excluded.

Kotek, a Portland Democrat, is a chief sponsor of the bill along with committee Chairman Paul Holvey, D-Eugene.

Kotek said lawmakers should have passed the extension during the Legislature’s third special session on Dec. 21. The original moratorium, first imposed by an executive order of Gov. Kate Brown, was passed in a special session June 26.

“From my point of view, we should have done it during the third special session to extend it. It’s been well-worked,” Kotek told reporters during her weekly availability on Monday.