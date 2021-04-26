Oregon House passes bills to change policing

"This bill by itself won't do anything," Noble said. "This bill, combined with the others that are coming before you, will create the ability and the safety for police officers to speak out when others act inappropriately, use excessive force, or just generally are unfit for the job."

Bynum spoke about the experience of Elijah Warren, who emerged from his home in East Portland to talk to police about the effects on his family of tear gas they used to disperse a demonstration on Sept. 5. While he did so, an officer struck him on the ear with a baton. The officer was found later to have been identified in other incidents of excessive force.

"Had officers not intervened, Mr. Warren could have been hurt much worse," Bynum said. "Had other officers reported the other officer's misconduct earlier, Mr. Warren may never have been struck."

Bynum said the city of Portland, as far as she knows, has not responded as to whether the officer was disciplined.

"What we do know from reporting is that when officers do not intervene to stop their colleagues' misconduct, it allows law enforcement to act with impunity," she said. "Whether it is before, during or after an incident, that is wrong."