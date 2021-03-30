Oregon house GOP says it won't delay budget bills

The schedule brings the lawmakers to the Capitol, which has been closed since March 2020 because of the COVID-19 outbreak. The zip code where the Capitol is located has had the most cases of COVID-19 in the state.

Both sides blame the other for having to spend so much time in the Capitol. Republicans say that too much time is being spent on bills that aren't directly related to the COVID-19, economic slowdown and wildfire relief. An estimated 4,000 pieces of legislation have been introduced, the most in a decade.

"That would be too much in a normal year and this is not a normal year," said Andrew Fromm, spokesman for the House Republican Caucus.

Democrats want to address police reform, affordable housing, environmental initiatives, taxes, health care and gun control, along with other issues. They say Republicans are using a desperate tactic to force the will of a small minority onto the majority who say they were elected to pass the kind of legislation on the agenda.

Rep. Rachel Prusak, D-Tualatin, tweeted on Tuesday that the slowdown was tempting a health crisis.

“They’re also putting the health of all legislators, staff and their families at risk as we’re still fighting a global pandemic,” she wrote.

So far, no lawmaker has tested positive, making Oregon one of only four states to have its Legislature virus-free over the past 13 months.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0