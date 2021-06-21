Oregon House backs fast-track for Bend land use plan

In a move with possible statewide implications, the House on Monday voted to fast-track a Bend affordable housing plan by allowing the city to skip much of the time-consuming land use approval process in state law.

House Bill 3318 was approved 42-16. By the afternoon, the bill had been sent to the Senate Rules Committee. No hearing date has been set as yet.

With the Legislature expected to adjourn by Friday, the bill would need to move extraordinarily swiftly to a vote that would send it to Gov. Kate Brown.

"The fact that it is already in Senate Rules has to make me think it is being seriously considered," said Erik Kancler, lobbyist for the City of Bend. "It is late, but it has a chance."

HB 3318 would allow Bend to bring a 260-acre parcel near Stevens Road into its urban growth boundary to be developed as up to 800 units of affordable housing. The other half of the large parcel of land, roughly 380 acres, is already within the boundary and was sold by the Department of State Lands to a developer. The tract sits east of SE 27th Street.

The bill is co-sponsored by Rep. Jason Knopf, D-Bend, and Rep. Jack Zika, R-Redmond. They argued on Monday that state action was necessary to alleviate an affordable housing crisis.