Oregon hits new record in COVID-19 infections

Phase 1 reopening, allowing some restaurants and other businesses to reopen, was approved for 31 of the state's 36 counties in mid-May.

On June 5, the state said 29 counties could move into Phase 2, which allowed for larger crowds, more travel and opening of theaters, bowling alleys and the return of some workers to their offices.

Allen credited an increase in testing and tracing the contacts of those with infections with part of the increase in numbers.

“Much of the testing going on is focused on higher risk areas, like long-term care and high density work environments."

Allen said workplace outbreaks, such as Pacific Seafood Co. in Newport, have caused the numbers to rise.

The Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday that there have been 2 million cases in the United States, with 113,000 deaths.

While much of Oregon has moved into Phase 2, nearly half of Oregon's 4.3 million population live in counties that are lagging behind.

Multnomah County, which includes Portland, is the only county that has not started the reopening process. It has applied to go into Phase 1 on June 12. Marion, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln and Polk counties are still under Phase 1.