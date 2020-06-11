Oregon hits new record in COVID-19 infections; Brown pauses reopening

Oregon reported a new record for COVID-19 infections on Thursday as Gov. Kate Brown issued a one-week pause in the schedule to reopen counties closed for weeks because of the coronavirus pandemic.
Multnomah County was scheduled to go into Phase 1 of reopening on Friday.
The announcement came as the state reported 178 new cases of the virus on Thursday, surpassing the previous one-day record of 146 cases set just last Sunday.
Health officials cautioned the phased reopening of the state depended on residents not returning to pre-pandemic patterns.
"I am nervous that people think moving into Phase 1 or Phase 2 is going back to the way things were," said Oregon Health Authority Director Pat Allen. "Nothing could be further from the truth."
Oregon has reported 5,237 cases since March.
“When we began reopening nearly a month ago, I was clear that COVID-19 case counts would rise. We now see that happening in several parts of the state, both urban areas and rural communities,” Brown said in a Thursday evening press release. “As I have said before, reopening comes with real risk. As we navigate the reopening, we are carefully monitoring the capacity of our public health system to respond to COVID-19 cases without becoming overwhelmed. The noticeable increase in COVID-19 infections in Oregon over the past week is cause for concern.”
Phase 1 reopening, allowing some restaurants and other businesses to reopen, was approved for 31 of the state's 36 counties in mid-May.
On June 5, the state said 29 counties could move into Phase 2, which allowed for larger crowds, more travel and opening of theaters, bowling alleys and the return of some workers to their offices.
While much of Oregon has moved into Phase 2, nearly half of Oregon's 4.3 million people live in counties that are lagging behind.
Multnomah County, which includes Portland, is the only county that has not started the reopening process. It has applied to go into Phase 1 beginning Friday. Marion, Washington, Clackamas, Hood River, Lincoln and Polk counties are still under Phase 1.
“In order to ensure that the virus is not spreading too quickly, I am putting all county applications for further reopening on hold for seven days,” Brown wrote. “This is essentially a statewide 'yellow light.' It is time to press pause for one week before any further reopening.
“This one-week pause will give public health experts time to assess what factors are driving the spread of the virus and determine if we need to adjust our approach to reopening. I will work with doctors and public health experts to determine whether to lift this pause or extend it or make other adjustments.”
Two more people have died from COVID-19, OHA officials announced on Thursday, bringing the total death toll to 171. The fatalities were identified as a Clackamas County woman, 84, and a Yamhill County man, 66.
The majority of new cases were in Clackamas (47), Multnomah (43), Marion (34) and Washington (15) counties.
The other cases were in Lincoln (9), Yamhill (6), Umatilla (4), Polk (4), Jefferson (3), Lane (3), Crook (2) and Lake (2). Deschutes, Clatsop, Hood River, Union, Wallowa and Wasco counties each reported one case.
No new cases were reported in Linn or Benton counties.
Allen said the state expected the numbers to rise as the emergency restrictions put in place in late March to slow the spread of the highly contagious virus are being partially lifted.
“The question has always been can we manage that in a way that doesn’t prevent the cases from going up but prevents it from overwhelming our systems," he said.
Allen credited an increase in testing and tracing the contacts of those with infections with part of the increase in numbers.
“Much of the testing going on is focused on higher-risk areas, like long-term care and high-density work environments."
Allen said workplace outbreaks, such as Pacific Seafood Co. in Newport, have caused the numbers to rise.
The Centers for Disease Control reported Thursday that there have been 2 million cases in the United States, with 113,000 deaths.
Allen said that so far, the mass Black Lives Matter demonstrations in Portland and smaller marches in other Oregon cities have not shown an increase in infection rates. Allen said health officials would continue to monitor the numbers as people who are infected with COVID-19 can go two weeks before symptoms such as fever and shortness of breath.
Allen said there were three scenarios going forward:
• If the growth in infections remains under 10 percent, the number of daily new cases would remain around 100, a manageable total for the health care system. The reopening process could continue to move forward.
• A rate of up to 20 percent would mean infections could rise as high as 270 per day by July. The state and counties would have to review why the numbers are up and take action to bring the growth down.
• If the numbers rise by more than 30 percent, Allen said health officials worry about an uncontrollable growth in the virus that could overwhelm the health care system, especially hospitals. Reopening measures would have to be curtailed or reversed.
"We don't see evidence of that kind of trend emerging," Allen said.
