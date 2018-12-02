The Oregon Health Policy Board has chosen Albany for its December meeting location and will be gathering from 8:30 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Tuesday, Dec. 4, at the main branch of the Albany Public Library.
The board is required to visit each congressional district in the state at least once every two years, said Allyson Hagen, Strategic Communications manager with the External Relations Division of the Oregon Health Authority.
"Out-of-area visits are a chance for the board to listen to local communities about their health care needs, experiences and outcomes," she said "The meetings feature presentations from community organizations and community leaders sharing their innovative efforts."
The meeting is open to the public. People who prefer to call in to listen can dial 888-808-6929, participant code 915042#.
The agenda includes public testimony, a report from the Oregon Health Authority, a health equity measurement update, a report on state supportive housing, and presentations on a community approach to social determinants of health and health equity.
Local speakers will include George Matland of Signs of Victory Ministries; Rachel Petersen, Healthy Communities coordinator for Linn County; Sherlyn Dahl, executive director of the Community Health Centers of Benton and Linn counties; Miranda Miller, director of Primary Care-Corvallis Samaritan Health Services; Clarice Amorim-Freitas, coordinator of the Linn Benton Health Equity Alliance; and Bettina Schempf, executive director of the Old Mill Center for Children and Families.
For more information on the meeting, visit the board’s meeting page at www.oregon.gov/oha/OHPB.
Full packet of meeting materials: https://www.oregon.gov/oha/OHPB/MtgDocs/December%204,%202018%20OHPB%20Meeting%20Materials.pdf