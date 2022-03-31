Oregon health agency set to end emergency COVID response

The number of COVID-19 cases reported to the state continued to grow, albeit more slowly, the state reported Thursday, March 31, while continuing to draw down its response to the virus, ending a command team that had coordinated efforts since August 2021 to combat surges of COVID-19, according to a news release.

The unit was known as the Healthcare Surge Unified Command team, and was comprised of staff from Oregon Health Authority and the Oregon Department of Human Services.

"Though the period of active operations ends today, some team members will continue to serve through the end of June," the news release states.

OHA operations will switch from emergency response to a focus on resiliency in the state's health care system, the release states.

Meanwhile, the percentage of people testing positive coronavirus seems to have plateaued.

Although the relationship is not equal, positive test rates for the virus so far have peaked around the same time as reported cases.

Just 1.7% of those tested on March 13 in Benton County showed positive for coronavirus, the lowest positive test rate since June 2021, before the virus surged under the delta variant, according to OHA data.

By March 20, 4.8% of coronavirus tests in Benton County were positive as the BA.2 subvariant of the virus was causing spikes in cases in the U.S. south and northeast.

Those rates plateaued the next week with 4.8% of tests again showing positive by March 27.

Positive results accounted for 1.9% of tests in the county in November before the omicron variant coronavirus swept through Oregon. At the height of infections in January, 18.4% of tests were positive.

Over the same time in Linn County, positive tests lagged with the lowest numbers, 1.8%, posted the week ending March 20. The positive test rate was 2.8% on March 27.

The state recorded 320 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday March 30, 67 fewer than the day before, while the rolling seven-day average rose from 252 to 255 cases each day. The rolling average increased on March 27 for the first time since the January peak of cases.

So far 15,080 Benton County residents have had COVID-19 cases reported to the state, and 66 have died with the disease.

Linn County has seen 26,379 cases and 255 deaths.

Statewide, 7,144 have died with COVID-19, and 704,152 have logged cases with the state since the pandemic started in 2020.

OHA's latest numbers show nearly 2.9 million have been fully vaccinated in Oregon.

Alex Powers covers business, environment and healthcare for Mid-Valley Media. Contact him at 541-812-6116 or alex.powers@lee.net.

