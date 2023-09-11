Families, first responders and city and state officials, including Oregon's governor, gathered outside the Linn County Courthouse on Monday, to honor the 22nd anniversary of the Sept. 11 terrorist attacks.

Remembering those tragic events, now two-plus decades later, is more critical than ever according to Gov. Tina Kotek, pointing to an "entire generation" born after 9/11 without a collective memory of the attacks.

"On that morning, Sept. 11, 2001, thousands of individuals started their day on a beautiful Tuesday, just like this, never to make it home," she told those gathered outside the courthouse just as the sun was breaking through a cloudy Monday morning.

She highlighted the "unmatched bravery" of first responders over 20 years ago, after terrorists flew planes into the World Trade Center in New York City and the Pentagon in Washington D.C. A third plane, reportedly aiming for the nation's Capitol, crashed in a field near Shanksville, Pennsylvania, after passengers fought their hijackers.

"Today and every day, we must remember and honor that remarkable courage and selflessness shown by many," she said.

She also highlighted Oregon's efforts to support those impacted by the attacks.

"In the weeks following the horrific tragedy, thousands of Oregonians, coordinated to make 60 flights to New York City to support New Yorkers in their time of need," she said.

Like past commemorations, this event was organized by the American Legion Post 10 in Albany. The Post 10 commander, David Solomon, introduced each speaker, and briefly shared his own experience as an EMT captain in New York City on 9/11.

Kelly Fitzpatrick, director of the Oregon Department of Veteran's Affairs, also shared her recollections from that day and warned of letting Sept. 11, 2001, fade from the nation's memory.

"We're at risk of forgetting the importance of that day and all that followed from it," she said.

She recounted speaking over the phone with a significant other who worked at the Defense Department in a high rise across the street from the Pentagon during the Sept. 11 attacks.

Fitzpatrick, then a retired army veteran attending law school, decided to return to national service as a civilian in the intelligence community after graduating, she told those gathered at the commemoration.

While Sept. 11 is a day of remembrance for the lives lost, it's also day to remember how communities came together to serve others despite differences, according to Linn Country Sheriff Michelle Duncan.

She was a deputy and a young mother in 2001 who feared for her child's safety and future after the attacks, Duncan told the crowd Monday.

She also described how the county had been mourning the loss of two local law enforcement officials, including an Albany police officer, after a deadly crash on Interstate 5 earlier in September of 2001.

But Duncan also drew parallels from the political tension plaguing the country after the divisive 2000 election to the nation's current pollical turmoil, remarking on how citizens set aside differences to respond to the attacks.

"Americans on both political sides, came together and put patriotism and the protection of this country ahead of political agendas," she said.

Duncan hopes the nation can come together again, she said — without being prompted by a devastating tragedy.

"We should remember what 9/11 taught us: We are strongest when we unite as one country," she said.

Albany's city manager, Peter Troedsson, also spoke of the importance of community action, invoking Pres. John F. Kennedy's famous inaugural speech that implored Americans to serve their country.

"Our strength depends on what we can do for our country and our community," he said.

Linn County Commissioner Roger Nyquist said the annual commemoration was a continual source of pride for the county, while Mayor Alex Johnson II was pleased to see the respect shown for first responders.

"As a county seat, I think Albany participating — being engaged in this — is really important for our community," he said.

Other Albany residents took to remembering the Sep. 11, 2001, in their own ways.

Rick Campbell, who was born in New York and moved to the West Coast in the late 1990s, was in Salem on Sept. 11, 2001.

Now, he puts up a large flag display each year to honor the nearly 3,000 civilians and first responders who perished on 9/11. This year, American flags, as well as a memorial flag depicting the Twin Towers and the Pentagon, line his fence at his house, across from Calapooia Middle School.

"Wherever I am, I put up the flags," he said, adding that lots of people will honk their horns when they drive by. Some people, however, won't know what the display is commemorating.

"Nowadays, people ask, 'Why the flags?' So, I remind them," he said.