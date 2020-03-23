Oregon governor issues stay home order

* Playgrounds, sports courts, skate parks and some other outdoor recreation facilities are closed. Facilities allowed to remain open, apparently including golf courses, must strictly follow social distancing guidelines.

* Child care facilities are restricted to “stable groups of 10 or fewer children,” meaning that the children must be in the same group each day.

* Public and private campgrounds are closed, although veterans and camp hosts can remain in state parks. RV parks and other housing may remain open.

* State agencies generally are closed to the public, except by appointment in some circumstances, and state employees should work remotely if possible. Brown urged local, tribal and federal offices to do the same.

“Staying home both keeps you safe from infection and ensures you do not unknowingly infect others,” Brown said. “None of us have ever been through this before, and that means there is no way to know exactly what lies ahead.”

Through much of the weekend, the governor had been resisting issuing a statewide stay-home, and her announcement was not accompanied by a press conference to answer questions. The city of Portland, backed by the leaders of the metro-area counties, was prepared to issue its own stay-home order.