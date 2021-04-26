Oregon gets 6th congressional district — but where?

Oregon will add a sixth congressional seat in the 2022 election, the U.S. Census announced Monday.

Where it will go is to be determined. Monday's announcement is the apportionment of the 435 House seats to the states. Based on population changes in the past 10 years, states can gain or lose seats.

Oregon is one of the winners, receiving its first new congressional seat in 40 years.

Among the losers is California, which will have to give up one of its 53 seats in Congress — the first time in its history it hasn't gained seats or stayed the same.

Six other states will get new seats. Texas gets two seats. Colorado, Florida, Montana, North Carolina each received one new seat.

Besides California, states that lost a seat were New York, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Pennsylvania and West Virginia.

Democrats currently hold a 218-212 majority in the House. Five seats are vacant.

How the district lines will be drawn differs from state-to-state. Oregon is among 33 states where the legislature controls all or most of the process. Eight states — including California and Washington — use independent commissions to do redistricting. Two do a mix.