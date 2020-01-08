Oregon Freeze Dry names new president/CEO

Oregon Freeze Dry has named Joe Folds as its new president/CEO, and he will start his new role leading the Albany-based company on Jan. 29.

Folds, who was most recently president of Pacific Foods, has more than 20 years of executive experience with Campbell’s Soup, as well, according to a news release from Oregon Freeze Dry.

His career includes product and strategy development, and implementing supply chain improvements, which led to increasing the size and scope of Campbell’s businesses across the globe, the news release states.

The search for a new leader for Oregon Freeze Dry took 14 months, and Folds will become just the fourth president in company history.

Jim Merryman, current president/CEO of Oregon Freeze Dry and a 46-year veteran of the business, will become the chairman of the board of the directors for the company.

As part of his succession plan, Merryman had requested sufficient time with a new president to fully acquaint him with the company and its diverse markets and distribution channels.

“I strongly believe that the best way for OFD to evolve and grow is to bring in phenomenal talent, and I believe Joe is that talent,” Merryman said, in the news release.

Folds has an MBA from Darden Graduate School of Business and a undergraduate degree in mechanical engineering. He also studied biomedical engineering. He and his wife have three sons.

