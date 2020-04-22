Oregon Freeze Dry donates Mountain House meals to mid-valley

Oregon Freeze Dry is donating more than 36,000 Mountain House meals to mid-Willamette Valley community members who need it the most due to the novel coronavirus pandemic, including health care organizations, first responders, care homes, school districts, food pantries and gleaning services, the company announced on Wednesday morning.
The donations, which will be given out this week and next week, are worth roughly $173,000 in retail value, according to a news release. The largesse from the Albany-based company comes at a time when demand for Mountain House meals has surged among the general public.
Recipients of the donations include the Corvallis School District, Greater Albany Public Schools, Linn Benton Food Share, the Edward C. Allworth Veterans’ Home in Lebanon, the Benton County Emergency Operations Center, the Linn County Sheriff’s Office, Samaritan Health Services and the Corvallis Clinic.
“This is a tremendous commitment to the community they’re making. It is a very nice donation from a very generous company here in Albany,” said Ryan McCambridge, director of Linn-Benton Food Share, which is part of the Community Services Consortium.
In a prepared statement, Bruce Bechtel, marketing director for Oregon Freeze Dry, said that employees of the company and their families have benefitted from health care, emergency services and school districts in the area.
“We recognize the strain that the outbreak is putting on the systems in place to help those most in need. While it’s a small token compared to the sacrifices made by the recipients of these meals, we feel that providing comforting, nutritious food to those who need and deserve it most is simply the right thing to do,” Bechtel said.
Though education is taking place via distance learning, that doesn’t eliminate the food and personal hygiene needs of many students, said Superintendent Ryan Noss of the Corvallis School District. “Nearly 500 families are benefiting from this type of outreach through the delivery of food pantry bags during this extended school closure period,” Noss said in the OFD news release.
McCambridge said that the Mountain House product is particularly useful for those without housing. “It’s light. It’s not heavy like canned goods are, and the expiration date is years in the future, so it’s really suited for crisis and disasters,” he added.
Samaritan Health Services is making its meals available to all its employees throughout Benton, Linn and Lincoln counties, said Ian Rollins, marketing and communications director for the organization in Benton County.
Capt. Michelle Duncan of LCSO said her agency received 2,400 meals, half of which will be given to Linn County Public Health for disaster relief. The other half will go to Linn County Search & Rescue. “It definitely helps us out. We run our search and rescue program with volunteers, so any assistance is greatly appreciated,” Duncan added.
Mountain House meals were first created for U.S. military missions 50 years ago. The freeze-dried food is stable for 30 years and can be prepared quickly by adding hot water.
