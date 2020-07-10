Oregon forecasts ‘exponential growth’ in coronavirus

Oregon has reported 232 deaths since the pandemic arrived in the state in late February. Dr. Dean Sidelinger, the state's chief medical officer, said the relatively low death rate was a positive, but cautioned that scientists are finding more long-term impacts from infections, ranging from inflammatory complications in children to long-term physical and mental damage in adults.

A Gazette-Times analysis of OHA figures shows that the death rate for COVID-19 cases has dropped to 2.1 of the total cases (see chart) as of Thursday. It was 3.4% on June 9 and 3.9% on May 9.

Oregon's rate of positive tests is 6%, above the 5% mark needed to indicate the virus infection rate is under control. Oregon ranks 42nd in testing, with 105 tests per 100,000 people per day.

The United States has more than 3.1 million coronavirus cases, with over 133,000 deaths. More than 60,000 new cases were confirmed Thursday, another record-setting day. Worldwide, there have been an estimated 12.4 million infections and more than 550,000 deaths.

The highest rate of growth in infections is among those 20-39 years old. While less than 1 percent of those under 50 will die if infected, the younger groups inevitably increase the exposure of the virus to older, sick and immune-compromised people.