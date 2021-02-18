Oregon Employment Department gears to fight fraudulent claims

The acting director says the Oregon Employment Department is devoting more attention to preventing and fighting fraud, by hiring more people and training others, as the agency pays out a record amount of unemployment benefits.

David Gerstenfeld says people are being added to the unit that works with police and prosecutors to detect and combat fraud, and current staff members are undergoing additional training to recognize potentially fraudulent claims.

"Unfortunately, this has been a bigger frontier than usual during this pandemic and we have been spending a lot of time focusing on that," he told reporters on a weekly conference call Wednesday. "We expect it will be an ongoing focus."

Gerstenfeld has disclosed no figures. He has said he does not want to give any hints that might encourage numerous organized efforts at fraud. But he has said previously that Oregon has nowhere near the degree of losses reported in California, $11.4 billion as of January, and Washington, $600 million, according to a state audit in December.

The agency already has an internet address to report fraud. It's unemployment.oregon.gov/unemployment-insurance-fraud-id-theft. There's also a hotline at 877-668-3204.