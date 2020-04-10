Oregon death toll now 48

× Help support our COVID-19 coverage We're providing access to COVID-19 articles for free. Please help support our work by subscribing or signing up for an account. Already a subscriber? Log in. Log in Sign up Become a Member

Four more Oregon coronavirus deaths have been reported, bringing the statewide death toll to 48.

According to information supplied by the Oregon Health Authority, all four deaths involved Multnomah County individuals 69 years of age or older, all of whom with underlying medical conditions.

The OHA also reported 51 new cases of COViD-19, bringing the state’s total to 1,371. Multnomah (15), Marion (11) and Washington (nine) were the counties reporting the most new cases. The three counties also lead the state in cases, with Washington at 320, Multnomah at 317 and Marion at 246.

There were no new cases reported in Linn County or Benton County. The Linn total remains at 49, with Benton at 21. Linn has four death, with two reported in Benton.

Broken down by age, the death toll shows 46 of the 48 fatalities came from individuals 60 and older. One death came in the 40-49 cohort and one in the 50-59 group.

Overall, the 40-49 group leads in cases with 254, followed by 60-69 (246), 50-59 (245) and 30-39 (208).