Oregon crosses the 700,000 mark for COVID-19 cases

Oregon has recorded more than 700,000 COVID-19 cases.

The Oregon Health Authority reported on Tuesday, March 15, 421 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases in the state, bringing the total number of cases in Oregon to 700,361 since the pandemic began.

According to OHA, Oregon has the second lowest number of cases per capita (16,596 per 100,000 people) in the country.

OHA also noted 14 new COVID-19-related deaths in Tuesday’s report, making the state’s death toll 6,899.

Benton County recorded eight new instances of the coronavirus. The cumulative number of cases in the county is 14,956. No new deaths were recorded. The county’s death toll is 65.

Linn County reported nine new cases, bringing the total number of cases in the county 26,281. No new deaths were reported. The death toll in Linn County is 239.

Hospitalizations: There are 224 hospitalized patients with COVID-19 across Oregon, 24 fewer than the previous report. Of them, 34 are in intensive care unit beds, which is four fewer than the last data.

There are 99 available adult ICU beds, making for a 15% availability rate. There are 369 available adult non-ICU beds, a 9% availability.

The region that encompasses Linn and Benton counties has 15 adult ICU beds available and 63 adult non-ICU beds available, 15% and 9% availability respectively.

Vaccinations: OHA reported 2,826 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Monday. The seven-day running average is 2,403 doses per day.

According to Tuesday’s report, about 3.17 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine and around 2.87 million people have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported on Tuesday 47,600 new and presumptive COVID-19 cases nationwide. The cumulative number of cases for the country is around 79.4 million.

The CDC also logged 1,399 new COVID-19-related deaths, increasing the country’s death toll to 963,244.

