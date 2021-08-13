Oregon COVID hospitalizations soar to new record

COVID-related hospitalizations continue to stretch the state’s medical system to its limits.

A total of 735 state hospital beds are being used for coronavirus patients, according to Friday’s report from the Oregon Health Authority. The number set a record for a third consecutive day, with the total 63 more than Thursday.

There are 185 COVID-19 patients in intensive care unit (ICU) beds, which is eight more than Thursday's report.

The OHA also noted that there are 1,785 new and presumptive cases in the state, bringing the statewide total to 238,463. Linn County is reporting 71 cases, bringing its total to 6,858. Benton County added 21 new cases and is at 3,710.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up about 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Here are other items of note from Friday’s reports:

Deaths: The OHA add seven new deaths, making the state’s total 2,935. There were no local deaths, with Linn remaining at 82 and Benton at 22. The new deaths included two in Crook County and one apiece in Multnomah, Marion, Douglas, Jackson and Curry.

