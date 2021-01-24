Oregon COVID cases, hospitalizations remain down

The Oregon Health Authority’s daily COVID-19 update seemed to carry a bit of good news on Sunday. The agency announced 582 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, the eighth day in a row where new cases in the state were fewer than 1,000.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit placements for the illness continue to drop from December levels, and the OHA also announced that Oregon has now administered more than 300,000 first and second doses of COVID-19 vaccines.

The pace of vaccinations was slightly slower than the previous week, however.

Three new deaths were reported by the OHA on Sunday, none of them from the mid-Willamette Valley, bringing Oregon’s coronavirus pandemic death toll to 1,880.

Linn County had 18 new cases in Sunday’s report, while Benton County had three instances of the illness.

During the pandemic, Linn County has had 49 COVID-19 deaths and 3,212 cases, while Benton County has had 14 deaths and 1,820 cases.

Oregon has had 138,168 COVID-19 cases since March.

In the past week, Linn County has added three COVID-19 deaths and 104 cases, while Benton County saw no new deaths and 125 more cases.

