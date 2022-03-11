Oregon COVID cases, hospitalizations lower as masks come off

State officials are cautious but hopeful as the mask mandate in Oregon sunsets as Friday, March 11 becomes Saturday, March 12.

During a virtual Friday briefing, Dr. Dean Sidelinger, state epidemiologist, said recent data was encouraging. He warned Oregonians that the pandemic is not yet over.

"We will continue to see new cases of disease, and we fully expect new variants to emerge," Sidelinger said. "But we believe the firewalls of immunity we currently have may keep the virus at bay."

To date, Oregon has seen the third-lowest per capital case rate and the seventh lowest death rate since the onset of the pandemic, the Oregon Health Authority reported Friday.

Ahead of the state mask mandate being lifted, OHA reported on Friday 411 new COVID-19 cases and 15 new coronavirus-related deaths.

With the new confirmed and presumptive cases, Oregon's COVID-19 caseload to date now stands at 699,363 since the pandemic began. The newly reported deaths brings Oregon's total death toll to 6,869 people.

The current seven-day average of 520 daily cases, Sidelinger said on Friday, is about 94% lower than Oregon's high of 8,209 cases on Jan. 20, or the lowest seven-day average since July.

Benton County reported four new cases, bringing its total to 14,946 total. Linn County reported 17 new cases, for a total of 26,253.

Neither county reported new deaths on Friday, so total COVID-19 deaths remain at 239 in Linn County and 64 in Benton County.

Friday's report comes ahead of the state lifting its mask mandate for most indoor settings on Friday night. Face masks must be worn in health care settings, such as hospitals and public transportation. Private businesses may continue requiring face masks at their discretion.

Currently, the state is ninth in the nation for having the most recipients of coronavirus booster shots and 18th for fully vaccinated people.

OHA officials recommend seniors 65 and older and immunocompromised people continue to wear face masks in most settings.

People exhibiting COVID-19 symptoms are also encouraged to self-isolate for at least five days and to wear a mask in public for five days afterward.

Hospitalizations: As of Friday, 261 people were hospitalized with COVID-19 in Oregon, 10 fewer than the prior report. Forty of them were in intensive care units beds.

Hospitalizations have now fallen far below Oregon's three-month high of 1,130 patients during the peak of the case surge brought on by the omicron variant in January, according to OHA.

Of 653 total, 91 ICU beds are unoccupied, a 14% availability rate, and 363 of 4,301 adult non-ICU beds are unoccupied, a 8% availability.

There were 15 adult ICU beds open across the region that includes Linn, Benton, Marion, Polk, Lincoln and Yamhill counties (15%) and 34 adult non-ICU beds available (5%).

Vaccinations: OHA reported 3,518 new doses of coronavirus vaccinations were added to the state immunization registry on Thursday, March 10. More than 3.1 million people have had at least one dose of a coronavirus vaccine, and more than 2.8 million people have completed a vaccine series.

The seven-day running average is now 2,820 doses per day.

Coronavirus infection rates are four times higher in unvaccinated people than people who are fully vaccinated, according to OHA data.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 42,566 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases, making the U.S. case total more than 79 million.

There were 1,288 new deaths recorded Friday, bringing the country’s death toll to 963,287 people, according to the CDC.

