Oregon COVID cases continue slide over the weekend

The Oregon Health Authority reported 4,756 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19 over the weekend, raising Oregon’s case total to 679,241.

It was a far cry from the height of the omicron surge a couple of weeks ago that saw as many as 10,000 cases in a single day and 20,000 over a weekend.

Also reported this weekend were 18 new COVID-19-related deaths, bringing the state’s death total to 6,373.

The cases and deaths were reported between Feb. 11 and Feb. 13. Like every three-day report, the numbers may be slightly skewed as not all counties tally cases over the weekends.

The local counties, however, do. Linn County had 202 new cases of the virus over the weekend, raising that county’s case total to 25,347, an overall gain of 25% since Jan. 20.

There were no new deaths in Linn County, with the death total remaining at 225.

Benton County reported 152 new cases over the weekend, raising its case total to 14,377, an overall gain of 30% since Jan. 20.

There were no new deaths reported in Benton County, with the death toll there remaining at 59.

Hospitalizations: There are currently 865 Oregonians hospitalized with COVID-19, 152 of which are in intensive care unit beds. Seventy-nine of 668 adult ICU beds are unoccupied, a 12% availability rate. There are 286 of 4,242 adult non-ICU beds unoccupied, a 7% availability.

In the mid-Willamette Valley, adult ICU beds have 6% availability, and adult non-ICU beds have 1% availability.

Vaccinations: OHA reported that 2,648 new coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state immunization registry Feb. 13. There are now more than 3.1 million Oregonians who have received at least one dose of the vaccine, and over 2.8 million have completed a vaccine series.

Nationally: The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention reported 34,034 new confirmed and presumptive cases of COVID-19, raising the U.S. case total to nearly 77.6 million. There were 406 new deaths nationwide over the weekend, raising the country’s death total to 916,977.

Joanna Mann covers education for Mid-Valley Media. She can be contacted at 541-812-6076 or Joanna.Mann@lee.net. Follow her on Twitter via @joanna_mann_.

Concerned about COVID-19? Sign up now to get the most recent coronavirus headlines and other important local and national news sent to your email inbox daily. Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.