Oregon COVID-19 update: Nearly 2,000 new cases, 3 new deaths

Virus Outbreak-Pfizer Kids 21

A child receives a second dose of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine. In Oregon, 2,745,825 people have completed a vaccine series.

 Nam Y. Huh, Associated Press

Oregon added 1,941 new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases and three new deaths during the weekend.

The new cases bring the state’s total to 407,153, with 5,534 deaths. The new fatalities came from Umatilla, Jackson and Klamath counties.

We hear it every day experts telling Americans to get vaccinated and get that booster shot as well, but that's not as easy as it once was. According to the Walgreens website, vaccine appointments are booked out weeks in advance.So when Englewood, Colorado, mother Brooke Clanton found appointments for her two children's second doses, she didn't hesitate to book them."Our goal is to keep them in school this year as much as possible, so it just makes that more doable," Clanton said.  But that excitement quickly turned to disappointment when she received an email hours before they were going to get their shots.Walgreens had canceled her kids' appointments with no explanation. "I went into the store, because they weren't answering their phone to ask, and they told me that they were stopping vaccinations as of noon that day and were shutting down. They weren't going to be administering them moving forward."Clanton said she was told it was because of staffing shortages. In a statement, a spokesperson for Walgreens says, "We have adjusted pharmacy hours in a limited number of stores to accommodate current staffing needs, while also working to ensure minimal disruption to our customers. Our team members work with patients to reschedule any impacted vaccination appointments at these stores as quickly as possible."Desperate to get her kids fully vaccinated, Clanton got them their shots at a mobile vaccine clinic in Englewood giving her kids an extra layer of protection, she said and giving her peace of mind.

There were 110 new cases in Linn County, which has 15,508 total cases and 200 deaths. Benton added 41 cases for a total of 6,424 and 42 deaths.

Presumptive cases are people without a positive diagnostic test who have COVID-19-like symptoms and had close contact with a laboratory-confirmed case. Presumptive cases make up less than 5% of the total cases, OHA has said.

Just 119 individuals younger than 40 have died of COVID-19 in Oregon. And of the 50,000 youths aged 10 to 19 who have tested positive, just 395 required hospitalization. Only three deaths have come in that age category.

The Oregon Health Authority report noted 833 new cases Friday, 632 Saturday and 476 on Sunday. Numbers tend to lag during the weekend because not all counties continue to count.

Here is a look at other information from the weekend reports:

Vaccinations: A total of 11,340 coronavirus vaccine doses were added to the state registry, with 3,637 of those third doses or booster shots. More than 3 million people in Oregon have had at least one dose of vaccine, with 2,745,825 having completed a vaccine series.

Hospitalizations: There were 352 COVID-19 patients in Oregon hospitals as of Sunday, 11 fewer than Saturday. The total in intensive care unit beds remained the same at 101. Statewide, 88% of ICU beds are in use, with 93% of general beds taken.

National numbers: The federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention noted 88,379 new cases, with the national total at 50,791,012. There are 803,593 fatalities nationally, with 138 new ones reported Sunday.

Contact reporter James Day at jim.day@lee.net or 541-812-6116. Follow at Twitter.com/jameshday or gazettetimes.com/blogs/jim-day.

