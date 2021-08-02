Oregon COVID-19 spike will last into fall, projections say

Oregon reported 2,056 new COVID-19 cases over the weekend, a surge driven by the highly contagious delta variant that swept from India to the United States since May.

The Oregon Health Authority reported hospitalizations rose to 340, with five deaths. The totals include Saturday and Sunday. Additional weekend cases are often included in Tuesday's report.

Monday's numbers brought the state's total cases to 219,755 and deaths to 2,858.

The rapid increase in infections is unlikely to peak before autumn, according to a new forecast from the Institute of Health Metrics and Evaluation at the University of Washington.

The institute reported the Oregon surge is part of a worldwide wave set off by the delta variant. Six million daily new infections are reported each day around the world, about 1 million more than the average last year, the institute said.

Infections are rising higher than vaccinations, an environment that can lead to more variants, which could disrupt recovery, health officials say.